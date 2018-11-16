The US-led coalition resorted to the use of cluster munitions in airstrikes on the towns of al-Sha’afa and Hajin, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported, citing local media and civilian sources.

The news follows reports from earlier this week that over 60 civilians were killed or injured by a US-led coalition airstrike in al-Sha’afa, Der ez-Zor province this week, along with a separate attack in the city of Hajin earlier this month, which reportedly killed over 15 civilians, mostly women and children.

Syrian media have regularly accused the US of engaging in illegal strikes in eastern Der ez-Zor province in recent weeks. Last week, SANA reported on the use of white phosphorus munitions in the Hajin strikes.

A coalition spokesman said the reports of civilian deaths were “under investigation,” with the coalition taking “extraordinary measures to avoid civilian casualties” while targeting Daesh (ISIS)* targets in the area.

The use of cluster munitions in civilian-populated areas are prohibited under multiple conventions, including the Convention on Cluster Munitions, a treaty to which neither the US or Syria are a party.

The Pentagon backpeddled on the use of cluster munitions late last year after earlier committing to eliminating their use in airstrikes by 2019.

Cluster bombs are a type of munition which ejects smaller submunitions to kill personnel and obliterate enemy vehicles while spreading across a wide area.

