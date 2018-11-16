According to SANA’s earlier reports, over 60 civilians were killed or injured in an airstrike carried out by the US-led coalition on the town of al-Sha’afa in eastern Deir ez-Zor.

The US-led coalition evacuated the other day a number of Daesh* terrorists by helicopter from the province of Hasakah to some unknown location, SANA reported.

“On November 10, the helicopters of the international coalition led by the US evacuated supposedly three militants out of As-Suwayda village in the north-eastern part of Hasakah province and headed in an unknown direction,” the agency cited its sources as saying.