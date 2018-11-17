4th attack by Israel army on Palestinian schoolchildren in 24 hours

17 Saturday Nov 2018

Posted by in war criminals

Leave a comment

Tags

, ,

Nablus

The Israeli occupation forces on Sunday afternoon cracked down on Palestinian schoolchildren near al-Laban al-Sawiya School, south of Nablus.

Eye-witnesses said schoolchildren were detained by Israeli soldiers on their way back home from of al-Laban al-Sawiya School.

The occupation forces detained a number of schoolchildren for hours and subjected them to intensive questioning.

Schoolchildren were forced to walk through rock-strewn roads after the occupation army sealed off the main access road to the area.

Sometime earlier, dozens of Palestinian students were injured after Israeli forces attacked them with teargas canisters in separate assaults across the occupied West Bank.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s