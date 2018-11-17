4th attack by Israel army on Palestinian schoolchildren in 24 hours

The Israeli occupation forces on Sunday afternoon cracked down on Palestinian schoolchildren near al-Laban al-Sawiya School, south of Nablus.
Eye-witnesses said schoolchildren were detained by Israeli soldiers on their way back home from of al-Laban al-Sawiya School.
The occupation forces detained a number of schoolchildren for hours and subjected them to intensive questioning.
Schoolchildren were forced to walk through rock-strewn roads after the occupation army sealed off the main access road to the area.
Sometime earlier, dozens of Palestinian students were injured after Israeli forces attacked them with teargas canisters in separate assaults across the occupied West Bank.