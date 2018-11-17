65% of the Israeli public is extremely dissatisfied with the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s performance in the most recent confrontation with Hamas in Gaza, according to a recent poll.

In the poll, which was conducted following an armistice between Israel and the Palestinian resistance, 57% of respondents also expressed dissatisfaction with Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s performance.

A bit less than half, 49%, said Hamas won the latest round of hostilities with the Israeli military.

64% said they believe Israel should have kept up offensives on Gaza and backtracked on the ceasefire. Only 21% agreed to the truce.

Read more at

https://english.palinfo.com/37656

@Copyright The Palestinian Information Center