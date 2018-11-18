WAR CRIMES:

Deir Ezzor, SANA- 40 civilians, mostly women and children, were martyred on Saturday in a new aggression launched by warplanes of the US-led “International Coalition” on al-Buqa’an village in the surrounding of Hajin town, about 110 km southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, local sources said. .

The sources talked about continued heavy shelling carried out by coalition aircrafts since last night on Hajin city and the villages and towns affiliated to it where dozens of houses were destroyed and hundreds of families were displaced.



The sources warned that the death toll is likely to rise due to the difficulty of evacuating civilians trapped under the rubble of houses destroyed by the airstrikes.

The new massacre committed by the coalition is added to a series of massacres committed last week in Hajin city, villages and towns of al-Sha’fah, al-Boubadran and al-Sousse, claiming the lives of more than 100 civilians.



US-led coalition aircrafts, last week, bombed villages and towns in the countryside of Deir Ezzor with internationally banned white phosphorus bombs and cluster bombs without hearing any comment or position from the UN Security Council and the United Nations.



Syria has repeatedly demanded, through dozens of letters to the UN Secretary General and UNSC President, a serious and an immediate action to stop such attacks and massacres and to take necessary measures to set an independent international mechanism to probe into these crimes, condemn them and to punish perpetrators.

