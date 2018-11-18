Over 1,000 schools rebuilt in Syria by school year: Russian MoD

18 Sunday Nov 2018

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Over 1,000 schools are scheduled to be rebuilt by the start of the school year in 2019, the Russian Reconciliation Centre reported on Monday.

According to the Russian Reconciliation Centre, the schools are being rebuilt inside several areas that were previously war zones, including the East Ghouta, southern Damascus, and northern Homs.

Furthermore, Eduard Titov, who oversees the Centre’s delivery of humanitarian aid, told reporters that the Reconciliation Centre delivered humanitarian aid to the Adra-Duwayr refugee camp in Syria’s Damascus governorate.

“The Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria conducted a humanitarian event at the Adra-Duer camp. Two tonnes of food was given away. The sets included rice, sugar, flour, and tea,” Titov said.

