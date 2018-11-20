israeli occupation forces kidnap 14 year old Awad Mansour from his home in Kufr Kaddum today
Brave Israeli Soldier Kidnapping Children From Their Homes
20 Tuesday Nov 2018
Posted crimes against humanityin
pgcawley said:
I pray for this young man… I pray that the Lord will protect him and use his life to reveal to the world the brutality of this absolutely SICK SATANIC country!!!
