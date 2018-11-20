IOF attacks schoolchildren, settlers vandalise property in Urif

Tension flared up in Urif town, south of Nablus, on Monday morning after the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) fired teargas canisters at Palestinian children heading to the town’s school.

Eyewitnesses told the PIC reporter that the IOF soldiers prevented Palestinian journalists and medical crews from approaching the area and threw a cordon around Urif.

In a related context, a group of Israeli settlers at daybreak attacked Palestinian property in Urif and attempted to burn a tractor.

The PIC reporter said, quoting eyewitnesses, that the settlers sneaked into the town at dawn, hurled stones at the Palestinian citizens’ houses, and attempted to burn a tractor. The town’s residents clashed with them and forced them out of their area.

Israeli settlers have recently stepped up their attacks on Palestinian citizens and their property in Urif.