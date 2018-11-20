Israeli bulldozers have razed a Palestinian property on the outskirts of the occupied Old City of East Jerusalem al-Quds under the heavy protection of Israeli troops, who confiscated a number of Palestinian-owned vehicles.

The Palestinian Ma’an news agency reported on Monday that the land, belonging to Palestinian resident Khaled al-Zir, was situated in the Silwan neighbourhood, adding that the incident occurred after the staff members of the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority and the Jerusalem Municipality stormed the area.

The report, citing unnamed sources, further said that the Israeli forces seized several Palestinians’ civilian vehicles in the neighbourhood under the pretext that their owners had not obtained an Israeli license.

In recent years, Israel has expanded the authority of its military to demolish Palestinian homes in the occupied territories. The Israeli army can now execute demolition orders in the so-called Area C of the West Bank, in which the Old City is located, just days after they are issued.

Confiscated Palestinian vehicles are seen taken by Israeli forces in the Silwan neighborhood, located on the outskirts of the occupied Old City of East Jerusalem al-Quds, on November 19, 2018. (Photo by Ma’an)

In recent months, the Israeli regime ordered the demolition of Palestinian homes as a punitive measure in response to a growing number of alleged attacks by Palestinians against Israeli settlers, who constantly waged attacks against Palestinian residents and their properties.

Residents say Israel is relentlessly destroying Palestinians’ homes and livelihoods in order to make way for more illegal settlements.

International bodies and rights groups argue that Israel’s sustained demolitions of Palestinian homes and structures in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds are an attempt by the Tel Aviv regime to uproot Palestinians from their native territories, and confiscate more land for expansion of illegal settlements.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.

Separately on Monday, Israeli soldiers detained at least 22 Palestinians during predawn raids across the occupied West Bank, including al-Khalil (Hebron), Ramallah and Nablus.

According to the Palestinian prisoners’ rights group Addameer, there are 5,580 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons.

In recent months, Israeli forces have frequently raided the houses of Palestinians in the West Bank, arresting dozens of people, who are then transferred to Israeli prisons, where they are kept without any charges.

The occupied Palestinian territories have been the scene of heightened tensions since August 2015. The tensions were triggered by an Israeli move to impose restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Palestinians say the Tel Aviv regime seeks to change the status quo of the sacred site.

Tensions have also been running high in Gaza since March 30, which marked the start of a series of protests, dubbed “The Great March of Return.” Palestinian protesters demand the right to return for those driven out of their homeland.

Nearly 240 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the return rallies began.

source