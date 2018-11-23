The brilliance of American propaganda.

Here’s a list of Obama’s accomplishments –

* Gave Bush absolute immunity for everything.

* Launched 20,000 air strikes his first term.

* Repealed the Propaganda ban, making it legal to spread government propaganda via news outlets.

* Signed the Monsanto Protection Act into law, thus doing the exact opposite of labeling GMO’s as promised.

* Pushed for the TPP Trade Pact.

* Did a TV commercial promoting “clean coal”

* Opened up deepwater oil drilling, even after the BP disaster.

*Opened up dumping fracking wastewater directly into ocean.

* Bragged about his use of drones – I’m “really good at killing people.”

*Assassinated 4 US civilians with drone strikes.

* Deported a modern-record 3 million immigrants. More than all other presidents combined.

* Used Espionage Act to prosecute more whistleblowers than all previous administrations combined.

* Sold $30 billion of weapons to the dictatorship in Saudi Arabia.

* Promised $38 billion dollars to Israel while committing humanitarian crimes against Palestine

* Despite campaign pledges, planned a $1 trillion program to add smaller “usable” nuclear weapons to the US arsenal in the next 30 years.

* Dropped bombs in 7 Muslim countries.

* Didn’t bring justice to Wall Street for the economic crash.

* Backed neo-Nazis in Ukraine.

* Despite campaign pledges, did not close Guantanamo.

* Put troops on the ground in Syria, despite 16 times saying “no troops on the ground.”

* Started a new war on terror – this one on ISIS.

*Admitted to directly funding ISIS, and other terrorist groups

* Said, “I believe in American exceptionalism with every fiber of my being.”

* Started a new war in Iraq.

* Initiated, and personally oversees a ‘Secret Kill List.’

* Supported Israel’s wars and occupation of Palestine.

* Deployed Special Ops to 134 countries – compared to 60 under Bush.

* Drastically escalated the NSA spying program.

* Signed the NDAA into law – making it legal to assassinate and imprison Americans w/o charge or trial.

* Signed an agreement for 7 military bases in Colombia.

* Opened a military base in Chile.

* Touted nuclear power, even after the disaster in Japan.

* Mandated the Insider Threat Program which orders federal employees to report suspicious actions of their colleagues.

* Defended body scans and pat-downs at airports.

* Signed the Patriot Act extension into law.

* Started covert drone war in Yemen.

* Continued Bush’s rendition program.

* Said the U.S. is the “one indispensable nation” in the world.

* Waged war on Libya without congressional approval.

* Escalated the proxy war in Somalia.

* Escalated the CIA drone war in Pakistan.

* Sharply escalated the war in Afghanistan

Added

Enacted deceptive unaffordable health care (ACA), instead of providing affordable healthcare, that was designed by healthcare industries with their interest in mind. His greatest accomplishment is to force everyone to buy health insurance for which they can barely afford the premium much less the deductible making ACA the most sweeping price of corporate welfare ever enacted in the

Don’t forget:

* Allowed Citigroup to pick his cabinet

* Ignored Standing Rock.

* Flint, Michigan.

* complete silence on election fraud committed by DNC

* protected DWS

* killed the public option rather than use it as a bargaining chip to get better health care.