Total Scandal: The Norwegian Aid Industry only funds Al Nusra and rebel held areas in Syria – Eva Thomassen, Herland Report

Norwegian NGOs are smuggling millions of our tax money into Syria and that they are working with terrorist groups. The areas into which they are funnelling our money are controlled by terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and are considered so dangerous that they do not dare to send in their own personnel, writes Eva Thomassen.

The Norwegian government boasts of Norway having granted more than 3 billion NOK “to Syria” since 2011. Yet, Norwegian aid is only given to 10% of Syria, and ONLY to areas that are under the control of terrorist groups. Idlib plays a key role here—an area that is now considered to be al-Qaeda’s new base in Syria.

The Herland Report comments: It is one of the greatest scandals of our time: Especially after 2011, western media has, to a shocking degree, become a biased mouthpiece of the Islamist, al-Qaeda-affiliated groups’ narrative and world view in the Middle East.

We chronically tend to fight the moderate forces and support the extremist view. The scandalous politicisation of NGOs and relief agencies, spills into this. In many cases, NGOs are no longer playing an independent role, but are instead taking their spot in the game of politics by assisting the factions that receive military support in a conflict. (Photo, left: Another picture from the Norwegian aid supported “knitting courses” in terrorist held areas, Syria. Norway has given over 3 billion NOK to rebel held areas.)

In October, I was subject to a massive personal attack and political rhetoric, with the obvious aim to delegitimize my work from the Norwegian mainstream media owned, “fact checker” Faktisk. They claimed that I was lying in an op-edge at The Herland Report, saying that none of the Norwegian relief agencies (NGOs) will account for who is receiving Norwegian tax money or what the money is actually being used for in Syria. Maybe the NGOs not know where the money actually ends up?

(Photo: Eva Thomassen. “Made in Norway” found in East Aleppo with the terrorists.)

Let us therefore take a closer look at this web of illegal money transfers into rebel held areas in Syria, the Hawala payment system and Norwegian cooperation with “local rebel councils.”

(Feature photo : East Aleppo City Council—the type of “councils” that Norwegian aid organisations cooperate with—which in East Aleppo are composed only of al-Nusra [al-Qaeda in Syria] leaders, pictured here with their leader in the middle. The man to the left is the one who beheaded the little Palestinian boy Abdullah Issa. The video is out online.)

I will call attention to some unsettling facts about how money is transferred illegally into Syria and how Norwegian aid organisations work ONLY with terrorist groups, as well as touch on a number of factors that demonstrate how we simply cannot be certain of who the final recipients are and what the money is actually used for