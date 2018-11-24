Nothing strange about a captured Australian ISIS fighter asking his country for help so he can escape the death sentence handed to him by an Iraqi court, especially given that only two years ago Australia came to the help of ISIS directly in Syria by murdering over a hundred Syrian soldiers in Deir al Zour who were defending their city from ISIS terrorists.

The western game plan all along was to whip up Islamophobia thereby creating the perfect conditions for groups like ISIS to recruit people like him, who then end up effectively as foot-soldiers of Anglo-Saudi foreign policy, one that involves throwing cash and weapons at armed gangs ideologically driven by a desire to exterminate entire groups of people.

What he should have said in his appeal to the Australian government, was “I have been a loyal foot-soldier in the dirty war against Syria and Iraq, all in order to make US arms companies rich, defend the value of the petrodollar, and keep Israel & Saudi Arabia safe from those evil infidel Iranians. Please help”.

Hang in there, mate.