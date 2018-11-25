Twenty civilians, including women and children, have been killed in airstrikes carried out by the coalition led by the United States in the town of Hajin situated in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.

Local sources, requesting anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that nine children and eight women were among the dead after an airstrike targeted a local market on Saturday.

No statement has been made about the number of wounded people.

Earlier in the day, SANA reported another coalition strike in the same province, where 11 civilians, including three women and five children, were killed.

Coalition aircraft have been regularly striking civilian targets and residential areas in Dayr al-Zawr under the pretext of targeting Daesh Takfiri terrorists. The strikes have led to the displacement of hundreds of civilians.

Last week, the so-called coalition killed at least 40 people after its warplanes struck the village of al-Buqa’an on the outskirts of Hajin.

On November 15, local reports claimed coalition warplanes had killed 23 civilians, including 17 people of the same family, after firing missiles at buildings in the village of Albu Badran.

The regular strikes on Syrian civilians, notably a bloody attack on the town of al-Shaafah with 60 casualties on November 13, have prompted the response of the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, which has stated the massacre clearly points to the fact that members of the military alliance have no respect for moral values and international regulations.

Earlier this month, the ministry had also sent two separate letters, addressed to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the rotating president of the UN Security Council, Ma Zhaoxu, calling on the Council to fulfill its responsibilities and stop US-led aerial assaults.

Furthermore, the US-led coalition has on multiple occasions used internationally-banned white phosphorus munitions in bombing raids across the province, according to various sources including Human Rights Watch.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recently slammed US military operations in the country, expressing concern for the use of white phosphorus and continued terrorist training operations.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes inside Syria since September 2014, without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The coalition has, however, been largely incapable of achieving its declared goal of “destroying Daesh.”

