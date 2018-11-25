© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
According to the media report, militants shelled the neighbourhoods of al-Khalidiye and Al Zahraa as well as the Nile Stree causing at least 55 people to be delivered to hospitals. The victims suffered from suffocation allegedly caused by chlorine gas.
The city of Aleppo was liberated by Syrian government troops from terror groups in 2016 but militants continue to shell the city from positions in Aleppo’s suburbs.
In October, Daesh terrorists have attacked Nusra Front militants in the Syrian settlement of Ltamenah, killing at least two White Helmets staffers and seizing barrels with chlorine, Russian Defence Ministry said. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the seized chlorine canisters were later transported to the south of Aleppo province and handed over to terrorists of the Daesh-linked Hurras al-Din group.
Western states accused forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad of an attack with the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that rumours of gas poisoning in Douma were spread to justify foreign interference. The general staff of Russia’s Armed Forces said it warned of a planned provocation in Syria as early as on March 13.