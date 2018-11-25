Idleb, SANA- Local sources on Thursday revealed that terrorist French experts arrived in Idleb to modify some types of weapons through supplying them with chemical materials in order to use them in staging a chemical play to indict the Syrian Arab Army.

Russian Sputnik New Agency quoted sources which it described as close to the terrorist organizations as saying that French experts have recently arrived in Idleb to make modifications on missiles of “unknown model”, which have recently entered via the borders along with their launching pads, with the aim of supplying their heads with poisonous substances.