Earlier in the day, Damascus accused unnamed western countries of supplying weapons to armed terror groups so that they could stage false flag chemical attacks and then blame them on the government. Syria also urged the UN to take “punitive measures” against the countries that were supporting the Aleppo attackers.Russia’s Foreign Ministry, in turn, described the Aleppo shelling as an “attempt to damage the Syrian normalisation process”, adding that it should be “unconditionally condemned” by the entire international community.

Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reported on Saturday that neighourhoods of Aleppo had been bombarded with chlorine-loaded shells, poisoning at least 107 people.

