DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The governor of the Syrian province of Aleppo, Hussein Diyab, reported an increase in the number of injured civilians in the attack by militants with chlorine-filled shells, saying that this is confirmation of the possession of chemical weapons by terrorists.

"The terrorists' missiles contained poisonous gases, which proves that the terrorists possess chemical weapons," the governor said, as quoted by Al Ekhbariya broadcaster, when he arrived at the ar-Razi hospital where the victims were hospitalised. On Saturday, militants from terrorist groups fired shells at neighbourhoods of al-Khalidiye and Al Zahraa as well as the Nile Street. At least four children were hospitalised with asphyxiation and other symptoms typical for poisoning.