JERUSALEM (Ma’an) — Israeli forces attempted to raid a high school, on Saturday afternoon, in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in occupied East Jerusalem.

Muhammad Abu al-Hummus, member of a local follow-up committee, said that Israeli forces stormed the Issawiya neighbourhood and surrounded a local all boys high school, in attempt to raid it.Abu al-Hummus pointed out that Israeli forces fired sound bombs towards the high school, which led to several injuries among the students and teachers.Abu al-Hummus added that clashes broke out among Palestinian youths and Israeli forces, in order to prevent the raid into the high school.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education released its annual report for 2017 documenting the Israeli government’s violations against Palestinian education, saying that 80,279 Palestinian children and 4,929 teachers and staff were “attacked” by Israeli settlers or soldiers.According to the report, nine students were killed, while 603 students and 55 teachers and school employees sustained live or rubber bullets wounds during Israeli raids into schools or by being run over by Israeli military jeeps, while dozens of students suffered from suffocation due to inhaling tear-gas fired by Israeli forces against them.Additionally, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of

Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory released its biweekly Protection of Civilians Report and said that since the beginning of 2018 there has been a significant increase in incidents involving the entry of Israeli forces and settlers into Palestinian schools.OCHA’s report covered the period from 6th to 19th of November, and confirmed that in the occupied West Bank, 63 Palestinian children and nine adults were injured by Israeli forces during four separate raids into schools, one of which also involved Israeli settlers.