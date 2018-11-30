On November 28, several fighters of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who were recently captured by ISIS, were killed and injured in an airstrike by the US-led coalition on a prison of the terrorists group in the town of al-Khasmah in the middle Euphrates River Valley.

On November 29, the ISIS-linked news agency, Amaq, released a video showing the aftermath of the US-led coalition airstrike on the prison in al-Khasmah. In the video, several injured captives can be seen confirming that they are fighters of the SDF.

“The [US-led] coalition carried out the airstrike to get rid of us,” an injured SDF fighters said in Amaq’s video.

ISIS captured dozens of SDF fighters and commanders during its recent attacks on the group’s positions in the Euphrates Valley. All the captives were Arabs, some of them had been forced to join the ranks of the SDF.

The SDF was widely criticised by many Syrian activists for deploying mostly Arabs on the frontlines against ISIS. The issue was among the reasons of the tensions between the Kurdish-dominated group and the Arab population in the SDF-held areas.

Despite all the criticism, the SDF and the US-led coalition are yet to explain why the Arab fighters were abandoned in dangerous positions and later bombed by coalition warplanes.

