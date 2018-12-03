JS Juhadi’s upping their shill for war .. on Lebanon too?!! :

“The Iranians have changed their tactics. They’re moving everything to Lebanon”

Analysis Battle Between Israel and Iran Shifting From Syria to Lebanon

IDF is disturbed by Hezbollah honing its skills in the Syria war and sending some of its units back to Lebanon. Over the border, the Lebanese are increasingly suspicious of Israel, and their wariness is turning into threats

https://www.haaretz.com/…/.premium-battle-between-israel-an…