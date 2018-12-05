Damascus, SANA- Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organisation has obtained 100 drones through one of the Turkish merchants with the aim of carrying out terrorist attacks with chemical substances on civilians and positions of the Syrian Arab Army from Idleb.

In a report published on Monday, Russian Sputnik Agency quoted local sources as saying that drones had been transported from Harem town in vicinity of the Turkish borders to one of the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organisation in Ma’ar Masrin town, about 9 km to the north of Idleb City.

The drones were handed over to Moroccan and Libyan terrorists, the sources added.

“Terrorists are working under the supervision of a British expert to make modifications on the drones to become lighter and to able to carry small shells loaded with toxic chemical substances,” according to the sources.

On August 30th, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organisation transported 200 drones from Sarmada area in Idleb Countryside to one of its positions in al-Muhandisin neighbourhood in Idleb City as Turkish and Chechen experts made technical and electronic modifications on them, and the drones had entered the Syrian territories earlier from Turkey.

On Nov. 25th, local sources and media reports revealed that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organisation transported about 50 missiles and they were modified by French experts at one of al-Nusra’s positions near Idleb Central Prison, and the heads of the missiles became loaded with chlorine gas and they were distributed among terrorist groups in the countryside of Idleb and Hama.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

