by Vanessa Beeley

Yesterday I visited the incredible Hameesh Hospital in Damascus which is the top hospital in the Arab world for the treatment and “re-education” of paraplegics and amputees. On site workshops design and produce prosthetic limbs, the wonderful physiotherapy and rehabilitation staff work to enable patients to adapt to their disability with patience, kindness and infinite care.I will be writing more about this visit when I have the time and internet.

The very short clip I have published is shockingly painful to watch. The senselessness of these resource-driven wars is brought home by the mutilation of children by the weapons that reap so much profit for the powerful and inhumane of this world. We sit at home and analyse the reasons behind this violence and bloodshed while these children are reduced to a limbless shadow of their former vibrant self. It is impossible not to feel rage and sorrow that they should suffer so much, for what?

We live in a world where profit is more meaningful than life, where people will protest fuel price rises but stay silent as another child is mutilated or another soldier is left paralysed by a sniper’s bullet, condemned to a life of crippled dreams.

Loay on the left is 18 years old. He was fighting in the Syrian Arab Army. He lost both his legs when he stood on a mine buried by western-backed terrorists.

On the right and in the photo is Jafar Mansour from Hama. He was too distressed to talk to us. He is 12 years old. He and 3 other children stood on a mine left by the terrorist groups. Three of the children were killed immediately. Jafar has lost his right leg above the knee, his left leg is broken, he lost his right arm. He lost one eye and has now been told he will not regain the sight in the other eye.

This is the brutal reality of what our governments have done to Syria. We should never ever forget that this is the result of silence when criminals rule this world who will enable the wholesale dismemberment and destruction of human beings for profit, power and privilege.

