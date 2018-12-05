Damascus has repeatedly accused the US-led coalition of causing civilian casualties while conducting aerial operations in Syria.

Syrian state television has reported that over 30 civilians had been killed as a result of a US-led coalition airstrike on a village in the Deir ez-Zor province.

CENTCOM has yet to comment on the accusations, while the reported strike comes just two days after Syrian media accused the US-led coalition of killing at least 6 civilians in the town of Hajin in the Deir ez-Zor province.

Over the past several months, the Syrian state media have been accusing the coalition of causing civilian casualties, while conducting aerial operations in the region of Deir ez-Zor.

While neither confirming nor denying information about casualties in its latest airstrikes, the coalition has earlier admitted conducting operations in the area.

The US-led coalition has been conducting its operations in Syria since 2014, without either Damascus’ approval or a UN mandate.

