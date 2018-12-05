A Syrian military source reported that the US-led coalition fired several missiles at Syrian positions and caused limited materiel damage, Syrian SANA news agency reported. The missiles hit the positions south of Al-Sukhnah in eastern Syria, the source told the agency.

“Forces of the US-led coalition fired several missiles toward the positions of our units in the area of Al-Ghurab mount, to the south of the city of Al-Sukhnah at around 8:00 p.m. [18:00 GMT],” the source told the Al-Ikhbariya television channel.Previous month, Syrian state television reported that over 30 civilians had been killed as a result of a US-led coalition airstrike on a village in the Deir ez-Zor province, which came just two days after Syrian media accused the US-led coalition of killing at least 6 civilians in the town of Hajin in the same area.

Syrian government has repeatedly accused the US-led coalition of causing civilian casualties while conducting aerial operations in Syria.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting counter-terror military operations in Syria and Iraq. The coalition’s operations in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are neither authorised by the government of President Bashar Assad nor the UN Security Council.

