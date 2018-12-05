by Janice Kortkamp

Women in Syria: This article is based on my research and observations; as always I hope others – particularly Syrians – will offer their comments or criticisms.

Most people in America have no clue whatsoever of what Syria is like. Take women’s roles and rights for example…

In Syria you’ll see women on the beach in bikinis drinking beers – and they might be sitting with other women wearing hijab and fully covered – all friends or relatives – and any or all could be professors, scientists, doctors, artists, jet pilots, business owners, office workers, etc.

I have personally met with women soldiers, business owners, an historian and an archaeologist each in charge of a major site, government leaders, teachers and school administrators, students in every field of study, housewives, doctors and nurses, writers, journalists, artists, sports competitors … the Vice President is a woman (something the US hasn’t achieved yet) and the previous Leader of Parliament was also. The First Lady, Asma al-Assad is beloved and respected – a true example of the inward and outward beauty of Syrian women I know.

You see, the Syrian government not only extends virtually equal rights to women, but has encouraged and empowered them to be fully involved at every level of society. The government also does not dictate what women wear – they are free to wear short shorts and tank tops or burkas – it’s up to them though often their families influence that decision. This has all been true of Syria for decades but it’s been accelerated in the last twenty years.

Syria is diverse with a broad spectrum of religious beliefs, traditions, ideologies, and philosophies. The cities have a large percentage of highly educated, modern cosmopolitans while villages tend to be traditional with lower rates of advanced education, but in general society is rooted in the family structure – both nuclear and extended – and so it is basically more conservative than western countries. For example, as far as I know, it is unheard of for couples to live together without being married. Most women, and in many cases men also, are expected to be – and want to be – virgins before marriage. Sex outside marriage does happen of course, routinely, but it’s not encouraged. In some very traditional families there are still “honor killings” though they are rare and seem frowned upon and usually hated by people I’ve met with. There is also domestic abuse and violence as there is in virtually every country and this problem is being addressed through women’s centers, education, and government programs to increase public awareness. Syria is a predominantly Muslim country so men are permitted to have up to four wives and I have seen a few instances of this, however it seems by far more common there for marriages to be exclusive – one man one woman.

Every woman I’ve spoken with, I believe without exception, has mentioned how safe Syria was before the war, particularly for women, when they could walk around cities, towns, villages, drive around the country etc., at all hours without any fear at all of being attacked. In fact, according to Gallup Polls, Syria was the fifth safest country in the world before the violence began in 2011.

The war almost totally destroyed that freedom of safety. In the particularly chaotic early years of the conflict, gangs of militants and criminals were on the prowl and kidnapped many thousands of women and children to hold for ransom or in exchange for prisoner releases from the government. In Lattakia in 2013 as just one example, the Free Syrian Army (directly supported by the US), al Nusra (al Qaeda in Syria) and other groups rampaged through the countryside. They massacred several villages – slaughtering the men and capturing the women and children. The fates of thousands of these “rebel” terrorist kidnap victims from all areas of the country remain unknown. In addition, the “rebels” terrorized civilians everywhere with continuous mortar and rocket attacks, car bombs, IED’s (improvised explosive device), suicide bombings, snipers, and the like.

As “rebel” terrorists took over areas, women were threatened in many ways. First, anyone who belonged to a minority religious sect became a target for persecution, dislocation from their homes, or outright execution in order to religiously “cleanse” Syria. Many women of religious minorities were raped and killed – or taken for “sex jihad” – passed around from fighter to fighter. All women under “rebel” rule were forced to be fully covered with at least a hijab on their heads and long coat, long pants etc., but in some areas they were forced to wear the black burkas. In ISIS areas, burkas and the niqab (full covering of the face) were required. Women of the Sunni majority who remained in “rebel” terrorist areas lost their rights and freedoms also as they were forced into submission to a Saudi Arabian-like interpretation of sharia law where women are considered the property of their male guardians.

As so many Syrian men volunteered or were conscripted into the Syrian Army to fight the hundreds of thousands of terrorist militants – many of whom came from almost 100 other countries – the women of Syria became even more involved in society, similar to what happened in Europe and the US during World War II. And of course, many women joined the army – even fighting on the front lines. A friend of mine, an archaeologist, was describing to me how she and women of the area had to work around the clock to move and secure artifacts from one of the local sites to protect them.

All these dangers were in addition to the brutality of war where for years every area was on the front lines. Just in the past two years though, as huge swaths of land have been recovered by the Syrian Army and allies, stability and safety have also been restored.

As a woman and a foreigner (over six trips), I’ve spent many days by myself in Syria – mostly in Damascus but some time in Aleppo as well – often just wandering around day and night, sometimes deliberately getting lost – even during times when terrorist groups still controlled neighborhoods around Damascus. I’ve never had a moment of concern honestly. I’ve learned a little savvy from Syrian friends, enough to be, well, not stupid about it – and this is an important point – but usually just kind of put myself out there because I’ve come to trust the Syrian people. They’ve never let me down; quite the contrary, whether asking directions or needing assistance, I just look for a friendly face or soldier and ask for help. Even when, as happens usually, they don’t understand English and I have so little Arabic, with smiles and body language and a few words it’s always worked out great.

To the spectacular and strong women of Syria…you have my deepest love and admiration ❤️ Same to you guys!