During my travels through Syria, I visited the city of Homs. Homs, the city, the west called the city of the revolution (MSM), I rather call it the city of terrorists, who destroyed large parts of the city.

As we entered the city, life seemed a little back to normal, but inside the city, we drove through al-Qusayr , the stronghold of Al-Queda and other terrorists groups, who were financed by the US and a lot of European countries, among them the Netherlands.



THE SIEGE OF HOMS, BY THE TERRORISTS



So-called anti-government protests, largely financed by European countries and the US (Soros and the Deep-State weapon industry, both in the US, France and Germany) began in March 2011, clashes between security forces and so-called protestors (again financed by the west) in Homs intensified in April, the same year. In early May 2011, the Syrian military conducted a crackdown against anti-government protesters , which the people in Syria call criminals and terrorists, in Homs.

By September, according to the regular MSM: bloodshed in Homs between Alawites and Sunnis played a larger role in Homs than in the rest of Syria, according to the Western MSM, but walking through Homs and speaking to the people, it was not the case, it was a build-up between terrorists and the local Syrian people of Homs, I spoke to Moslims, Christians alike.



Lees verder..read more:http://freesuriyah.eu/?p=2692