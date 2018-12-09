by Janice Kortkamp

Perhaps this ultra-simplified summary may help some people start to grasp the underlying reasons for the current wars in the Middle East. I hope so.

“Wars in the Middle East – for ‘Dummies’” (not dummies really – just people who are understandably confused)

Summary: Several countries are “in the way” of the richest and most powerful countries wanting to get more rich and powerful while stopping others from getting as rich and powerful as they are. A good subtitle would be, “it isn’t really about democracy or threats or religion folks.”

Let me try to explain … you have the:

EXPANSIONISTS: The richest and most powerful countries, i.e., the alliance of the West led by the US and UK, with European countries, and Canada, Australia, etc., together with Israel and Saudi Arabia (and other Gulf countries) want total control over the Middle East and its natural resources (and means of distribution like pipelines) which would give them control over the world’s petrol-based economy. Each of those countries have their own ambitions of course as well. For example, Israel has long wanted to take over other countries in the region – or at least partial control of the oil and natural gas of other countries – in order to become a major energy exporter. Saudi Arabia is ruled by an extremist religious-cult, absolute dictatorship monarchy that wants to turn the entire region into a copy of itself as a means of securing more wealth and power for the ruling Saudi “royal” family. Saudi Arabian Wahhabism by the way is the root of ISIS and al Qaeda’s twisted and violent ideology.

REACTIONISTS: Primarily Russia and China that also want a piece of the Middle East pie and the huge profits of energy exporting, particularly to Europe and developing countries. In addition, the Middle East is closer to their ‘turf’ than it is to the US – it’s on their side of the world shall we say.

COUNTRIES IN THE WAY: Are those that thwart the plans of the Expansionists. Iraq and Libya (in Northern Africa but still considered part of the Middle East politically) have been basically destroyed by the Expansionists. Secular, women-empowering, tolerant Syria was targeted for destruction but that plan has failed thanks to the resolution of the Syrian people to not be the next Iraq or Libya. The great majority of Syrians support their leader and army who, together with the invaluable help of their allies Russia, Iran and Hezbollah as well as China, have managed to (almost entirely) win the war against it. It’s not coincidental that many countries on the current US hit list for “human rights violations” or supposed threats have been supporting Syria either politically, economically, militarily or supplying weapons like Russia and China of course, but also Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea. Yemen is being targeted for destruction via mass slaughter and starvation because of its strategic location that gives anyone controlling it control over key energy exporting sea routes. Iran of course is the BIGGIE on the target list – has been for decades (as has Syria) – and the efforts to destabilize it and start chaos there are being accelerated. Lebanon is in an increasingly precarious situation since Israel has coveted it and its natural offshore resources for decades and attempted many invasions. Hezbollah, an armed political/Shia-based party in Lebanon, has been successful in keeping Israel from taking over Southern Lebanon. Hezbollah is supported by Iran and Syria – a major reason why Syria and Iran are on the ‘hit list’. The three; Syria primarily, but also Hezbollah and Iran, have provided the man power to defeat the Expansionists in Syria and have proven to be the thorns in the sides of them all.

WILD CARD: Turkey. In real estate the old adage is that the three most important criteria for determining property value are location, location, location – and Turkey has all three. It is the country with perhaps the most strategic geographic position in the world. Its current President (previously Prime Minister), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a leader in the Muslim Brotherhood who by most assessments wants to create a new Ottoman Empire. He is unpredictable as he is constantly playing all sides in dealings with the Expansionists and the Reactionists as well as regional powers.

EXPANSIONISTS’ STRATEGIES:

The Expansionists have used time-tested strategies for their campaign to gain full hegemony over the Middle East, its natural resources, and important geographic location: the Middle East is the ancient and modern hub, the cross roads of East to West, North to South.

DIVIDE AND CONQUER: The Expansionists for 100 years have been using this old-as-the-hills strategy to destabilize the region and weaken resistance to their efforts. The UK originally then the US after World War II, have promoted and pandered to the Saud clan (the Wahhabis) that they put in charge of the country now named Saudi Arabia (renamed to secure that family’s hold on it) with all its oil and resulting glut of wealth. Religious fanaticism was inflamed by the extremists of the Gulf States with lots and lots of money, propaganda, treachery, and more money – primary tools for this effort – with the help of western intelligence agencies like the CIA and MI6. The UK and US have also been working with the Muslim Brotherhood deceivers/extremists for decades. The goal has been to pit Muslims against Muslims to weaken any solidarity but it has ended up being Wahhabi/Muslim Brotherhood infected Sunnis against everyone else meaning Shiites, Sunnis, other Muslim sects like Alawites, as well as Christians, Yazidis, atheists, etc. The plan was sadly effective though in Iraq where sectarian distrust and hatred were fostered to such an extent that cohesiveness may not be recoverable any time soon.

DISTRACT AND DIVERT: Always, always, always, the Expansionists will accuse their targeted enemies of exactly what they themselves are doing. 100% of the time. It makes analysis a little easier … just take any accusation by the Western governments and allies, turn it 180 degrees back at them and start there. You’ll be much closer to the truth. This doesn’t mean that the Reactionists and Countries in the Way aren’t capable of deceit and dirty tricks, violence, etc., but in general those are in response to aggression from the Expansionists as discussed in the next paragraph.

CREATE PROVOCATIONS TO JUSTIFY ACTIONS:

Propaganda, outright lies, fake narratives, and false flags (covert crime operations designed to frame another country, group or individual), are used repeatedly by the Expansionists to create a pretense of credibility for their ‘projects’ like manufacturing dissent and initiating coups to full scale invasions and illegal military occupations. The instances are too numerable to mention them all here but a few examples are: from the false narrative that Palestine was a “land without a people” before Israel was established; to the endlessly repeated mantra that “Arabs (an inaccurate term usually meant to describe all the diverse people groups of the Middle East) have always fought each other” (while not completely untrue surely compared to the bloody history of the Europeans, ‘Arabs’ are amateurs at mass murdering each other); to “Iraqi soldiers are murdering incubator babies in Kuwait”; to “WMD’s in Iraq”; to “Assad is using chemical weapons to murder his own people” – the propaganda is mind boggling in breadth, depth and absurdity. And very often it’s more than just lies and propaganda as when covert operatives are used to commit a crime that is blamed on other parties to gain political advantage or even get wars started – while getting full cheers from the deceived public at large. Israel in particular is known for this strategy; the bombing of the King David Hotel, the Lavon Affair, the murder of the men of the USS Liberty are a few examples. Most recently, the “chemical weapons attacks” the Syrian government has been repeatedly accused of were staged by US and allies’ backed proxy terrorist groups in Syria in order to create justifications for military attacks against Syria in addition to trying to garner emotional support from people in the West for the head-choppers and their “cause of freedom.”

WHAT DOES ALL THIS MEAN?

It means the wars that have happened in the Middle East particularly since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990 and extremely aggressively since 9/11 must be examined in the light of this reality: that the US and its allies – the Expansionists – have been setting about creating chaos, violence, destabilization, and supporting extremism and terrorism all while disguising this effort as attempting to do exactly the opposite. In other words, “bringing freedom and democracy”, “isolating Iran”, “offsetting Russian influence” and the like are all code terms – euphemisms for the reality, of planned, intended death and destruction to make the richest and most powerful countries more rich and powerful while stopping others from getting as rich and powerful as they are.

All this has resulted in: killing millions of people who were never any threat to America or Europe in countries that also were not threats; spending trillions of taxpayers’ money (and wasting at least as many trillions); displacing around 10 million people causing the refugee crisis; and managing to create more terrorists than ever who are better armed, trained, battle-hardened, and organized than ever.

What it really means … is the Expansionists have to be stopped.