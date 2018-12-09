BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – A large U.S. military convoy was seen traveling to the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate this week as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) intensify their battle against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the key town of Hajin.

In a short video released by pro-SDF activists, a U.S. military convoy consisting of tens of vehicles made its way to the eastern region of Syria to aid their partners from the Syrian Democratic Forces in their ongoing offensive:

Link to video Massive US military convoy heads to eastern Syria despite Turkey’s objections (video)

In the past, the Turkish regime has slammed the U.S. military for providing aid to the Syrian Democratic Forces, who Ankara considers an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Despite Turkey’s disapproval, the U.S. and their Coalition partners have continued to provide military aid to the Syrian Democratic Forces and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) at several fronts across northern and eastern Syria.

