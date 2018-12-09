Moscow, SANA- Russian Ministry of Defence refuted the US allegations on that terrorists haven’t targeted Aleppo City with toxic gases in the latest attack on the city, affirming that it has conclusive evidence on the use of ammunition with poisonous substances by terrorists in the attack against civilians.

“Russia has irrefutable evidence on the use of shells filled with chemical substances against civilians on Nov. 24th, in Aleppo,” the Ministry said, adding “The Western intelligence’s supply of terrorists with toxic substances reached the peak in parallel with the statements made by the US Department of State on the readiness to strike Syria.”

The Ministry said that Washington’s accusations against Russia and Syria ” aim to distract the attention of the international community from the crimes of the US air force in eastern Syria,” indicating that the US airstrikes against Hajin city and its surroundings claimed the lives of scores of civilians.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reaffirmed that “the statement made by the US Department of State is an attempt to exert pressure on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons with the aim of hindering any objective probe and to justify what terrorists are doing in Idleb.”

On Nov. 24th , 107 civilians suffered from suffocation cases after terrorist organisations positioned in Aleppo Countryside fired shells containing toxic gases on the neighbourhoods of al-Khalidyia, al-Neel Street and Jam’ayat al-Zahra in Aleppo City.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

