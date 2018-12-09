US Spying on Everyone – Then Blames Russia 09 Sunday Dec 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in US War Crimes ≈ 1 Comment Tagssyria, NATO, USA, Donald Trump Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Sara said:
I cite franky 1 from Breitbart news comment
franky1
What’s going on in Syria and why is there a target on Iran?
If you stop thinking about it in terms of US interests, the puzzle is very easy. The US acts for only one state’s interest and that’s Israel.
Aipac purchaced congress, with a foreign government’s financial backing.
The real reason is pipelines. Pipelines are not just for transporting oil and gas. They are for political leverage aswell. Each country, a pipeline passes through, greatly
benefits as a middle man in the flow of resources. In order for energy to reach the open market, the pipeline must reach a port. After that, it can be shipped to anywhere in the world. The major battle right now, is over the Caspian Basin. It’s a non-OPEC source for oil and gas and there is a lot of it. The major markets are Europe and Asia. The larger market, and undoubtedly the larger future market, is certainly Asia. China and India are both immerging and both are strapped for oil and gas. Japan is also a thirsty and virtually oiless country.
A direct line to China or India is out of the question as conflict in Afghanistan prevents investers from joining any consortium. And without them, there can be no pipeline. No one wants to spend billions of dollars on something that can be physically destroyed and plauged with attacks. Instead, at present, gas going to Asia is shipped west through the BTC lines that starts in Azerbaijan and pass through Georgia and conclude in Ceyhan port of turkey. For that oil to get to Asia, it must pass through the Israeli line and come out at the red sea.
Oil and gas going to Europe goes to Italy, which is why Italy and Israel are the largest importers of BTC gas and oil. Europe also has other sources of gas from Russia, oil from Libya etc. Israel greatly enjoys it’s position as the final middle man on the energy going to Asia.
After the Egyptian revolution, when the puppet dictator Mubarak was forced to flee to Israel, Iran was free fort he first time to pass its ships through the Suez canal since 1979. They could send gas and oil to Europe. Like wise Libya could send its oil south-east through the Suez canal to Asia. So shortly after the revolution a conflict was manufactured in Libya. Libya was invaded, Ghadaffi removed, and his contracts with the Chinese were revoked. Europe was bullied in putting sanctions on Iran.
While Iran has been expanding it’s gasfields, they’d like to send gas through southern Iran, which avoids Afghanistan, directly to Pakistan and India and eventually to China. China has made it very clear that they’re willing to over-pay for gas and oil. At the same time, with the US being kicked out of Iraq in 2011, Iran signed a 10 billion deal with Iraq and Syria to build a line through Iraq to Syria.
Now who is that a threat to? Turkey and Israel naturally. Because it’s an alternative tot he BTC monopoly. So who has had mercenaries in Syria from the beginning and is giving weapons tot the “rebels”? Israel and Turkey ofcourse. The goal is not really regime change. The goal, like in Afghanistan, is to create a prolonged conflict to last for years. To tear Syria apart and create perpetual conflict preventing any new lines from breaking the monopoly. An dit also creates a healthy environment for MIC profiteers. In return the Turks and Israeli’s will continue to buy all of the US’s toys, no matter how worthless they are in actual combat. All be it with money accuired from the US to begin with in de form of aid. That keeps Lockheed and corporations happy, and thus the American media in line. Americans are being robbed, Syrians are being killed, Europe and Asia are being deprived of new sources of oil and gas, Iran and Pakistan are pushed into the arms of BRIC and Israel is laughing all the way to the bank. If you understand pipelines and the Israeli centric grip on US foreign policy, it makes perfect sense.
At minimal a gasline from Iran to Pakistan is going to happen. So look for more excuses fort he US to bomb in Pakistan. Everyone admits now that they know Iran is not building a nuclear bomb. The worry is that if Iran can build nuclear power for electricity, it could free up all the oil they currently consume and sell it. PNAC wants to destroy any potential economic or military rivals. And the hell with the people living in any country.
