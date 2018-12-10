Head of Syria’s Directorate-General for Museums and Antiquities Mahmoud Hammoud stressed that much of the digging and looting work is conducted on the Um al-Sarj mountain near Manbij The Um al-Sarj mountain in the northern countryside of Aleppo is rich with artefacts.

US troops and their allies are carrying out similar excavations in the ancient souk of Manbij. “The excavations, looting and robbery are also taking place in the archaeological tombs in the eastern side of Manbij,” he said. Hammoud said the diggings are a criminal act and a violation of the Syrian sovereignty. His department, he said, is contacting international organisations to condemn the looting of Syria’s cultural heritage.



A.I