Syria has condemned the illegal excavation works targeting its antiquities by US, French, and Turkish forces and their backers in the areas under their occupation.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the Ministry condemns all illegal excavation works conducted by the US, French and Turkish troops and their agents in Manbej , Afrin , Idleb, Hasaka , Raqqa and other areas under their occupation. There is an increase in excavation works, looting and thefts of Syrian cultural heritage which contributes to destroying it, the Ministry said.

Such works constitute a new war crime which is added to the crimes committed against the Syrian people, its history and civilisation , the Ministry added.

A.I