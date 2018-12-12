BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 A.M.) – Several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers were killed overnight in the southeastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate, a military source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the military source, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) targeted a bus carrying several Syrian Army soldiers that were en route for an Iraqi border post.

The source said that the Islamic State missile hit the Syrian Army’s bus outside of the border-city of Albukamal, killing and wounding all of the soldiers inside the caravan.

The total number of soldiers killed as a result of this Islamic State missile attack is still unknown at this time, but it is believed be high due to the number of personnel on the bus.

