Israeli warship enters Lebanese territorial waters – report

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – An Israeli warship reportedly entered Lebanese waters last night, prompting the Lebanese Armed Forces to raise their alert levels.

According to a military communique, an Israeli warship entered Lebanese territorial waters at approximately 8:32 P.M. (local time) last night.

The Israeli warship traveled more than 295 meters into the Lebanese territorial waters near the Ras Naqoura coast before they finally left the area.

the Lebanese military said they have informed the UNIFIL forces in Lebanon, as this has become a daily occurrence.

