“I know most Americans don’t know this, but the US has troops on Russia’s border. The US broke a 1990 promise with Russia not to advance NATO east of Germany, turned down Putin’s request to join NATO, broke the ABM treaty in 2002, helped overthrow the Ukrainian government in 2014, and fabricated thousands of bullshit stories about Russia in the last few years.

Why? Because the US thinks they can rule the world unimpeded, and the Military industrial Complex is a growth industry, it needs to be constantly fed. And keeping Americans in fear of a bogeyman is how they justify receiving a Trillion dollars a year to keep their shareholders satisfied.

Russia has every right to put nuclear bombers in Venezuela. But they should consider Mexico and Cuba to make it fair.”

By James Foster