Americans – seriously – we need to grasp what a bunch of prostitutes and cowards control our Congress. This is from the brave Thomas Massie, Congressman from Kentucky. READ THIS.

“Does your Congressman know what’s hidden in a procedural vote on the Farm Bill today? Does he or she care?”

=====> “To avoid a vote and a debate on whether the US should be involved in a war in Yemen, our leadership will trick many members into suspending the provisions of the War Powers Act. This was placed inside a procedural resolution for the Farm Bill by the rules committee (aka “the Speaker’s committee”) late last night. Many members will vote for it today without even knowing.”<=====