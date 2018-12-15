The UK used tax money for EU disinformation campaigns

The cyber outfit Anonymous first leaked documents of the shady UK organisation called the Integrity Initiative. New leaks show UK meddling in Germany, Spain and Greece.

LONDON

The cyber-guerilla group released information twice last month and a fresh batch of documents this week. Anonymous has also promised to publish more on the issue.

UK politicians have been pushed into a corner by the leaks which many deem unacceptable and highly illegal activity of the British government: Using public money for misinformation campaigns not only in the EU, US and Canada but in the UK as well, in particular campaigns against the Labour party.

Thanks to the leaks, the Integrity Initiative is currently officially being investigated.

“We promise to give close scrutiny to the investigation that we believe should be conducted honestly, openly and absolutely transparently for the society, rather than become an internal and confidential case of the Foreign Office,” Anonymous said in statement.

“To show our expertise in the investigation as well as to warn the UK government that they must not even try to put it all down to the activity of some charity foundations and public organisations…”

Anonymous said it was “striking” that European leaders and official representatives have showed little interest in the Integrity Initiative’s activity in their countries.

“We remind you that covert clusters made up for political and financial manipulation and controlled by the UK secret services are carrying out London’s secret missions and interfering in domestic affairs of sovereign states right in front of you,” it added.

The leak includes invoices, internal analyses of international media responses to the Skripal affair, the Initiative’s operations in Scotland, France and Italy, some strategy papers and various other documents.

Of particular interest is a file entitled: Combatting Russian Disinformation.

Another is the “strictly confidential” proposal by the French company Lexfo to spread the Integrity Initiative’s state-sponsored propaganda through an offensive online influence campaigns for a monthly fee. The proposal also includes an offer for “counter activism” through “negative PR, legal actions, ethical hack back, etc”.

The Integrity Initiative requested the proposal from the French company which boasts of being able to launch hundreds of “news” pieces per day on as many websites. It notably also offers to “edit” Wikipedia articles.

The latest leak in fact clearly describes intrusive disinformation operations under the disguise of fighting alleged Russian disinformation.

The British government confirmed that it paid £2.2 million to the Initiative but it refused to disclose “the nature and purpose” of the funding citing “national security”.

The Initiative appears to be targeting the pro-Brexit voters in Britain as well.

