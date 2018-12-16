Israel bans Gaza Christians from entering Bethlehem

The organisation issued a statement saying that Gaza Christians have not been given the necessary permits to enter the West Bank to participate in the Christmas celebrations or visit their relatives.

It affirmed that all the Christians who had applied for permits this year were rejected except those over the age of 55.

The statement strongly denounced the Israeli measures preventing Gaza Christians from practicing their religious freedom.

According to recent statistics, the Christian community in the Gaza Strip is getting smaller with about 730 Christians living currently in the enclave, most of whom belong to the Greek Orthodox Church.