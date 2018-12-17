by Janice Kortkamp

Aleppo, Syria – two years ago, on December 14, 2016 to be exact, was liberated from a four year long siege of multiple terrorist groups, many of which were directly backed by the US, UK, France and other western “leaders of the free world” like Norway, Australia, and Canada among many.

The American/western ‘chicken little’ mainstream media was filled with stories of “Aleppo is falling!!!”; “Aleppo is burning!!!”; “Save the children, save the last people in Aleppo!!” – also the last hospital, gardener and clown. They told us that there would be horrific massacres, mass rapes, the end of days should the Syrian Arab Army and its allies Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah retake control of the eastern “rebel” terrorist held part and the entire city reunited.

But their stories weren’t true. It was lies.

What really happened was that Aleppo was freed from a nightmare. It’s still not 100% free as some areas continue to be attacked by US and coalition partners’ favorite terrorist groups from nearby Idlib where most remaining terrorists are gathered – about 70,000 armed fighters. The US and other coalition partners don’t want Idlib liberated like Aleppo was…Europe is afraid the terrorists they and the US have been helping in Syria will leave and head for Europe. Aleppo is so much safer – and stable – and rebuilding – and hundreds of thousands, almost a million now, displaced persons and refugees have returned to their city. Services have been restored like water and electricity to inhabitable areas.

A Syrian American friend recently told me a doctor friend of his returned to live there and he says the city is coming back and will be better than ever.

But that’s after years of death, destruction, fear, frustration, anger, lack of services, cold, heat, the making of life about just living the next day and all the suffering that consisted of. Years of civilians being bombarded almost daily with suicide bombs, car bombs, mortars, hell cannons, exploding bullets and even chlorine gas – all courtesy of the so-called “freedom fighter” terrorists. Civilians under the “rebels” suffered terribly also. And years of the ultimate sacrifices of so many men – and women too – of the Syrian armed forces.

Years of suffering that never should have happened and would not have happened had not the American government decided to “take down Syria” in the mid-2000s because President Assad would not capitulate to our demands – well really Israel’s demands – that were in opposition to the best interests of Syria. First the US hoped to just undermine the legitimate and non-aggressive government of Syria using sanctions and political pressure. Then, under Obama, the US sponsored legions of terrorist groups to put more pressure on the president to step down so our chosen new leaders could take over – Muslim Brotherhood extremists and Saudi/Qatari/Turkey shills were the US picks. When most Syrians rallied around their flag, army and president, “Plan B” began – to destroy the country and rip it apart into several smaller, weak autonomous areas.

But Syria has won the war in spite of all that effort and money by the US and its allies to defeat it. There are areas that are still problems of course, major problems like Idlib and illegal occupations of the US, Turkey and Israel, but I have faith and hope that they will be corrected in time.

I’ve been to Aleppo four times since its liberation. The first time was in April of 2017 when many people seemed like walking ghosts. This last trip, in November of 2018 the light was back in the eyes of most faces I saw. At times the amount of rubble being cleaned makes the air thick with dust and sounds of rebuilding are heard throughout damaged areas.

There’s a whole lot of normal going on … no wonder the ‘chicken little – the sky is falling’ mainstream media never mention Aleppo now.