Ex-Daesh hostages thank Assad for liberation 18 Tuesday Dec 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in Syrian news ≈ Leave a comment Tagshostages, ISIS, President Bashar Al Assad, Sweida Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related