EREKAT: “The last conversation I had with Mr Kushner was in the White House — the 37th meeting.

I tell him, ‘Jared, the president is supposed to sign the waiver not to move the embassy.’

He said, ‘We’re not going to sign.’

I said, ‘What do you mean we’re not going to sign? The president promised us in the White House that he would not take any step that may preempt or prejudge Jerusalem, not before negotiations.’

He said, ‘It’s our business and we will conduct our policies according to our interests.’

I told him, ‘Look: if you do this, you will have disqualified yourself from any role in the peace process.’

He replied, ‘Don’t threaten me.’

I said, ‘Read my lips: You will have disqualified yourself from any role in the peace process.’

He said, ‘You don’t know the changes that are happening around you in the Arab world.’

I told him, ‘The best thing for me is to be a student, so teach me.’

‘DON’T BE SARCASTIC,’ he shouted.

I said, ‘I’m not being sarcastic. What do you mean by changes? Do you think Arab countries will open embassies in Tel Aviv and accept Jerusalem, with the al-Aqsa mosque, as Israel’s capital? To them Jerusalem is a red line — all of them! Saudis, Qataris, Egyptians, Jordanians, Bahrainis. So what are you talking about?’

He said, ‘This is our business, our policies.’

I said, ‘If you do this, you will bring Israelis and Palestinians to brink of disaster.’

Theodore Roosevelt once said the White House is an office of international morality. And he’s right. But this White House needs giant statesmen, not real estate agents.”