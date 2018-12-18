The rebels

I got the opportunity to interview this man, for which I was grateful, because it brought us to the heart of the conflict. The “moderate rebels”, the “fighters for peace” … these armed groups directly supported by my government.

Perhaps it is ironic that the man belongs to the group Ahrar al-Sham, an organisation affiliated with al-Qaeda. During my first trip in May 2016, I was on my way from a village near Homs to the city. At that time the road had been very dangerous and “hot”: on the entire plain, which stretched out from the hills where I had visited Homs, it was teeming with IS, Al-Qaeda, and many other groups in different places the region under their control.

We passed an electric utility and beyond was an Alawite village called “Al Zara,” which drew my attention. This morning, people went to their typical daily business there. I remember that I waved and for some reason said “Hello Al Zara”.

Massacre in an Alawite village

We arrived in Homs. The next day, the village was attacked by Ahrar al Sham and Al-Nusra together. A massacre. Slaughtered men, women and children. According to a report from a trustworthy source, which has always proven to be reliable, the terrorists hung some children after they had to watch the murder of their parents. They burned her to death.

Farewell gift from “moderate rebels”

During another trip, I was in Aleppo just when I was supposed to be meeting in a refugee camp with people coming from the eastern part of Aleppo. The day before the scheduled meeting, Ahrar al-Sham and the Al-Nusra Front bombarded buses with Shiite villagers who left the terrorist-besieged villages of Kefraya and Foua in Idlib as part of a prisoner exchange.

5,000 people were on the way – but as a farewell gesture of the “rebel” terrorists who love “freedom and democracy” attacked some of the buses with bombs. They killed over 100 people, most of them children. The survivors were taken to the refugee camp we were visiting and we were able to talk to them. Vanessa Beeley was also there, did important interviews and wrote articles about it.

What I mean by that: I have personally learned about the nature of Ahrar al-Sham. Again, it is a group that is supported as “moderates” directly by the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. Among other things, she received money, weapons – including modern weapons systems – and intelligence support. The US refused to call it a terrorist group throughout the war.

Now to Adnan.

He has five children and comes from Al Waer – unlike many other fighters in the suburb, who came from all over Syria and even from other countries. As we approached, he was about to weld ornaments to a door. Without eye protection, but with a burning cigarette. He seemed content, even cheerful, and ready to talk – albeit a bit manic. We went to a room next door and started the interview.

Reconciliation offer for terrorists

Adnan can move freely in Al Waer because he accepted the government’s offer of reconciliation. When downtown Homs was freed from the many armed groups that had terrorized them for years, the fighters went to Al Waer, which became their stronghold. Al Waer was released completely in 2017, not only by a military victory, but by this process called “reconciliation”.

Essentially, the offer was that those fighters who were willing to lay down their arms and become part of civil society again or fight for the Syrian army could do just that. But they could also bring their family and their personal possessions, including their weapons, to Idlib or Jarablus. Most civilians and even some of the fighters, like Adnan, decided to stay.

Above all, Idlib is now populated by tens of thousands of fighters and their families who refused to stop the fight against the government. Many were misled by the terrorist leaders – they believed they would be killed by the Syrian army if they stayed. Of course, this did not happen, and I will return to that in a later post.

When armed groups took power in certain areas, the civilised society of Syria was replaced by the brutality of these groups and Sharia rule – as witnessed by all the witnesses I myself heard, including those in Al Waer. Minorities were expelled or executed.

Why are civilians staying?

Now, of course, one might ask oneself how one should, as a rational person, choose to persevere in such circumstances as the civilians who remained in terrorist-dominated areas.

How can one explain this so that Americans can understand it? The best explanation I can give is the following: Imagine you are a white American, and the White Supremacy movement has gained momentum through support from other countries wishing to destroy the United States. These other countries are now constantly using propaganda to fuel the fears of whites that their government and minorities want the deaths of all whites.

These other countries now supply the leaders of the White Supremacy and fanatics across the Canadian and Mexican borders with large amounts of weapons and money. Many whites buy this farce for fear or hatred of minorities.

Captured by the mob mentality, they now encounter their minority neighbours, even former friends, with mistrust and prejudice. These groups now occupy key cities and “cleanse” them of minorities. Most whites in the US recognise what’s going on and resist, but others accept it and stay in their cities – they just go through it because they can at least live and work that way, even if they have the kind of as they are treated by the white racists, do not like. Yes, very similar to the Nazi ideology.

Now replace “Sunni racists” with “white racists” and you realise what was going on. Whether it is political, racial or religious, extremism leads to violence and chaos.

It is extremely important to understand that most Sunnis in Syria do not support this ideology or these “rebel” terrorists. Although the Sunnis make up the vast majority here, only a minority of them have turned against their government. In fact, the majority of the army and the government are Sunnis – even First Lady Asma, wife of President Assad, is Sunni.

Now back to Adnan.

Benefits for the rebels and their families

When the terrorist groups took over Al Waer, they used various methods to persuade men and young people to join them. First, the family of every man or son who joined “the cause” was well treated. She received food and medical supplies, for example.

Families whose fathers and sons did not fight had to suffer hunger and persecution. According to Adnan, this was his motivation. Does he tell the truth? Only God knows that.

Others succumbed to the temptation of a very good pay – made possible by the donation pants of the Gulf States, especially Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Fighters of the “rebel” groups usually earned ten times as much as soldiers of the Syrian army. Also, they received benefits in the form of women and drugs – especially Captagon, which in my opinion, similar to Crystal Meth acts: You feel for days no pain, no fear and no exhaustion. It also makes you crazy.

Religious-fundamentalist brainwashing

Of course, there are those who have been brainwashed and are attached to the idea of ​​turning Syria into a religious-fundamentalist, Sharia-based state. However, this would be an abomination to the vast majority of Syrians, regardless of their beliefs and backgrounds. Harmony and the opposite respect among religious groups, women’s empowerment, personal freedom and security are all valued and defended.

Those who have undergone brainwashing teach their children to hate and kill as they do it themselves. In fact, “rebel” terrorist groups have even used children as snipers, fighters and suicide bombers. There was even a nine-year-old sniper in East Aleppo. Of course, Western governments and the media never talk about it or the constant atrocities of their favourite “rebels”. They do not care that children are brought up to face the next generation of IS and al Qaeda.

Whatever the real reason, Adnan became a sniper for Ahrar Al-Sham, one of the strongest of the many groups in Al Waer. He and like-minded people were stationed in high places in the neighbourhood. From their vantage points, they could shoot people on the streets or soldiers far out of the area, terrorising the people of Homs.

Never seen atrocities

On the edge of Al Waer is the busy road from Homs to Tartus. Most Syrians travel in small and large buses from place to place. The terrorists in Al Waer had set up checkpoints on this street in addition to sniper posts. They stopped the buses. Alawites, Christians and Shiites were separated; some were executed on the spot, others kidnapped and released for ransom. However, if the ransom was not paid, the victims were often dismembered and flaunted on busy streets – as a warning of what would happen if claims were not met.

This kind of crime literally did not exist 100 percent in Syria before Obama and Hillary and McCain and Graham and Rubio and others began to arm and support the terrorist “peacekeepers”. According to Gallup polls, Syria was the fifth most secure country in the world.

I asked Adnan about foreign fighters, especially about leaders. He said they were always in the background, and the simple fighters never had anything to do with them – only the lieutenants got in touch with them. Each of the fighters got a new name – they themselves and the leaders never used their real names.

Fight for freedom?

Another question I had was this: Many fighters and their supporters claim that this “revolution” was against the government because they were not allowed to criticise the president or the government, and they fought for that freedom ,

My personal experience with many Syrians was that they were very open-minded and actually expressed their deep concern about many issues – but it is also known that security is strict here. During the war, people here have learned how deadly Syria’s enemies are, and that explains why this is so. Already before Hafiz al-Assad came to power, Syria had gone through many coups that were usually carried out by foreign governments like the US and that destabilised the country. However, this should be discussed in another article.

I asked Adnan now: Did the people who lived under the rule of the armed groups and were allowed to criticise President Assad to their heart’s content and cheered about them also criticise their “rebel” leaders? Of course not, that was the answer. Such was punished severely, even with executions.

Ticking time bombs

Despite his wild, half-manic mannerisms, Adnan seemed pragmatic and not fanatical to me. I purposely held out my hand to see if he would shake it, so touch a woman, and he did it without hesitation. Maybe he really just wants to get ahead – maybe he’s a tiger, ready to jump, or a ticking time bomb; I can not judge it.

Finally, I asked him what advice he would give to the “rebels” who have Idlib in their power. His answer, if I understood her correctly, was: “The train continues, but the dogs stay behind”. I think he meant that their defeat was inevitable, but many would persist with contempt and stupidity.

I’m sure Adnan is being watched right now. He can now freely decide his future, unlike the innocent Syrians he killed. The reconciliation program is highly controversial. Many Syrians will never forgive or ever trust those who have raised their arms against their land and their neighbours. Others see it as a successful strategy for ending violence in many areas. The time will tell. This is something the Syrians should discuss and decide among themselves. The pain and suffering alone are theirs – as well as their future.

