U.S. sanctions banning heating fuel & gas will mean that 15 million Syrians will face freezing cold this winter. It is the US government who are Barbaric Animals – NOT Assad…

OFAC Advisory to the Maritime Petroleum Shipping Community Issued: November 20, 2018 Subject: Sanctions Risks Related to Shipping Petroleum to Syria

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), with the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Coast Guard, is issuing this advisory to alert persons globally to the significant U.S. sanctions risks for parties involved in petroleum shipments to Syria. These shipments create significant sanctions risk for entities and individuals in the shipping industry, including insurers, shipping companies, financial institutions, and vessel owners, managers, and operators.

The United States is committed to disrupting illicit financial and other support to the Syrian Government, to include transporting petroleum to its state-owned and -operated ports, regardless of the location or nationality of those facilitating such support. Countries such as Iran and Russia have been involved in providing Syria with petroleum. Those who facilitate the financial transfers, logistics, or insurance associated with these or other petroleum shipments are at risk of being targeted by the United States for sanctions.

The United States and its international partners continue to demonstrate resolve to disrupt support for the Assad regime by preventing the normalization of economic and diplomatic relations and reconstruction funding and permanently denying the regime the use of chemical weapons. The United States is committed to isolating the Assad regime and its supporters from the global financial and trade system in response to the continued atrocities committed by the regime against the Syrian people. The United States, European Union (EU), and United Nations (UN) maintain sanctions programs against Syria, and the United States will continue to maximize pressure on the Assad regime and impose additional financial costs on the regime and its financial facilitators. The United States prohibits virtually all trade and other transactions directly or indirectly by U.S. persons with the Government of Syria, and has the authority to sanction entities or individuals who provide support to the Government of Syria — including those who deliver or finance petroleum shipments to the Syrian government or government-owned entities, such as the U.S.-designated Syrian Company for Oil Transport or Banias Refinery Company.

