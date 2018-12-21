by Vanessa Beeley

My full 5 minute speech given in the UN Security Council last night at the Russian-led #WhiteHelmet round table discussion:

The White Helmets make the claim on their website that they are impartial without affiliations to any political or government agency and that they serve all sides in the Syrian conflict. I have investigated and monitored this group for more than 4 years and I can categorically state that their claims of neutrality in the Syrian conflict have no basis in truth.

I am an independent journalist who has spent more than 10 months in Syria during the conflict gathering testimony from Syrian civilians who have lived under occupation of extremist and terrorist groups.

White Helmets work exclusively with those extremist groups, notably Al Nusra Front which has now been rebranded as Hayat Tahrir Ash Sham

The White Helmets cannot be considered impartial when it is a matter of record that their funding comes from Western and Gulf State governments who have a publicly declared agenda in Syria. UK Intelligence operatives were involved in the founding of the White Helmets which took place, not in Syria, but in Turkey and Jordan. Not only are they embedded with terrorist groups such as Nusra Front, they actively collaborate with these groups and have been filmed on a number of occasions participating in brutality against Syrian civilians, dismembering the corpses of SAA soldiers and mopping up after terrorist executions.

When the White Helmets commit these atrocities and are found out, they simply issue statements announcing that the “offender” has been sacked.

Russia is invariably blamed for “discrediting” the White Helmets but the majority of alarming accusations against the group come from the Syrian people.

Evidence of the White Helmets affiliation to terrorist groups is also provided via their own social media accounts and videos which have been extensively archived and documented. Abu Jaber, former Emir of HTS and Sheikh Abdullah Muhaysini, designated a terrorist by the U.S Administration, have publicly praised the White Helmets as being “soldiers of the revolution”.

I have recently interviewed White Helmet operatives who were still working in Daraa Al Balad, an area that had remained under control of armed groups during recent reconciliation negotiations with the Syrian government. During the interview the leader of this White Helmet group informed me that many White Helmet groups are led by a Nusra Front or HTS armed members and they went further to confirm that if the leader is Nusra Front then all White Helmet members of that group will be Nusra Front. In all my investigations I have found no evidence to suggest that individual members of the White Helmets can work in an under control of extremist groups without being affiliated to these groups.

In every area liberated from Nusra Front-led occupation, I have found White Helmet centres either next door to Nusra Front or in the same complex sharing facilities, including prisons and torture chambers. I witnessed this myself in Quneitra, East Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta where, in Saqba for example, the White Helmet center was connected by tunnels to a Jaish Al Islam bomb making factory.

Another example. In September 2018, ground launched cluster munitions targeted civilians in Northern Hama – the Syrian Christian towns of Al Skeilbiyyeh and Mhardeh. In Mhardeh 13 civilians, many children, were killed in this attack. I was told that these munitions were launched from Madiq Citadel where the White Helmets have their base alongside Jaish Al Islam and Nusra Front/HTS

The Netherlands government has recently withdrawn funding from the White Helmets and Mayday Rescue, an NGO established by the (former) British intelligence founder of the White Helmets, James Le Mesurier, in 2014 – to act as intermediary between the UK FCO and the White Helmets. Funding was withdrawn because of the suspicion that financing was being diverted to terrorist entities in Syria. Despite this, the British Government has continued financing the White Helmets, via Mayday Rescue who received £ 1.8m of British taxpayer contributions in October 2018 in addition to £ 38m already given by the UK government to this organisation.

Much of this funding appears to be spent on “media training and operations”. Head of White Helmet media, Asaad Hanna, boasted that his media department was 150 strong on his public CV. That makes the department bigger than the combined media departments of all rescue services in the UK and gives an idea where the priorities of the White Helmets and their backers lie. Effectively this enables the White Helmets to function as a primary information source for Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and western media as highlighted in a 2017 UK FCO document.

The White Helmets have been primary producers of the chemical attack narratives in Syria. The alleged Douma chemical attack resulted in the unlawful France, UK and US bombing of Syria in April 2018. The OPCW interim report confirmed that no trace of nerve agents was found: quote ‘No organophosphorous nerve agents or their degradation products were detected, either in the environmental samples or in plasma samples from the alleged casualties’ unquote – With respect to chlorine, environmental samples were reported to contain chlorinated organic elements but their origin remains undecided 8 months after the alleged attack.

Swedish Doctors for Human Rights investigated the alleged chlorine gas attack in Sarmin, March 2015, and found that – Quote “the lifesaving procedures on the children shown in the White Helmet videos were found to be fake, and ultimately performed on dead children”. unquote

The Syrian people have accused the White Helmets of child abduction, facilitating organ trade, torture, murder, theft, corruption, withholding food and humanitarian aid, and they have described the White Helmets as “Nusra Front’s civil defence”

The White Helmets and their backers persist in calling the organisation the Syrian Civil Defence when it most definitely is not. The bona fide Syrian Civil Defence was founded in 1953, in Syria, and has played a truly heroic role in rescuing thousands of conflict-affected civilians. 80% of Syrians are served by the Real Syrian Civil Defence in the government-controlled areas. The Real Syrian Civil Defence is inclusive of all sects and minorities in Syria and thus representative of Syrian secular society, the White Helmets are exclusive of such diversity.

One example of this sectarian ideology is that Idlib White Helmet members called for the “extermination” of the Shia Muslim villages of Kafarya and Foua in January 2016.

Let me say in conclusion that I sincerely hope my testimony, which is fully evidenced, has given listeners with an open mind some insight into the conduct, sectarian nature and political role of the so-called White Helmets.