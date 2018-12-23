A source told a SANA reporter that an underground ammo cache from the terrorists’ remnants containing large amounts of munitions was found on Saturday during the sweeping operations in the southern region.The source said that the seized weapons included US-made TOW missiles, light, medium and heavy weapons , large amounts of munition and ammunitions for machine guns, mostly US and Western made.

This is how the US Government spends taxpayers money. On weapons for terrorists to kill innocent civilians of another country which is no threat to the US.

The US makes enemies all over the world with its perpetual wars, rather than looking after their own people.

If Syria is able to have free education and medical care, why doesn’t the US do the same instead of trying to destroy countries that do, like Libya and Syria. It seems they are so jealous of these countries for making them look bad, that they just have to destroy them.

Now as you can see once again Syria now owns all the billions of dollars worth of American weapons and they wonder why people around the world call Americans stupid.