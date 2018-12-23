by Sonia Van Den Ende

When I was in Homs, Syria, 2 weeks ago, I found this written on a wall in a small Café, next to their Xmas tree. I like to share it with you, their X-mas thoughts from Syria and wish you all a happy X-mas.

I will continue my journey in 2019 to Syria and if you like to spend for good journalism and the people of Syria, please do so:

SNS, IBAN: NL10 SNSB 0902 6348 33

Text on the wall in the Christian neighbourhood of Homs:

In this neighborhood

WE SUFFERED

We went through difficult times

and we fled our homes.

Today, we may still

SUFFER, DIFFICULT

Times remain but

WE ARE

HOLDING ON

TO OUR LAND…

Believing the Sun

Will rise again…

Promising ourselves

TO ALWAYS GO ON…..