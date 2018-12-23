by Sonia Van Den Ende
When I was in Homs, Syria, 2 weeks ago, I found this written on a wall in a small Café, next to their Xmas tree. I like to share it with you, their X-mas thoughts from Syria and wish you all a happy X-mas.
I will continue my journey in 2019 to Syria and if you like to spend for good journalism and the people of Syria, please do so:
SNS, IBAN: NL10 SNSB 0902 6348 33
Text on the wall in the Christian neighbourhood of Homs:
In this neighborhood
WE SUFFERED
We went through difficult times
and we fled our homes.
Today, we may still
SUFFER, DIFFICULT
Times remain but
WE ARE
HOLDING ON
TO OUR LAND…
Believing the Sun
Will rise again…
Promising ourselves
TO ALWAYS GO ON…..