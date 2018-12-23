Aleppo, Syria – November 2018

by Janice Kortkamp

On my recent visit to Aleppo (my fourth since April 2017) I was delighted to get some one-on-one time with Fares Shehabi. Mr. Shehabi is Chairman of the Aleppo Chamber of Industry and perhaps the most dynamic person I’ve ever met. He’s also an American citizen who Studied Industrial & Systems Engineering at The Ohio State University.

He’s one of the primary movers and shakers in Aleppo working on rebuilding the city and its industry – which is saying quite a lot because Aleppo is full of movers and shakers. That’s an old term – does anyone else still use it I wonder? I mean people of action who get things done and shake up the status quo in positive ways. Who work hard and work smart. The effect he has on me I think he has on most people – inspiring us through his example of courage, pragmatism, integrity, and perseverance. I could kick myself for not getting a photo!

We spoke of many things but this point is of particular importance as Aleppo is rebuilding – rebuilding at a remarkable pace given these two factors: the war continues; and the horrific sanctions imposed by the US, EU and allies that make getting international investment literally a crime for Syrians and the investors themselves. Nasty, punitive sanctions that make the people of Syria suffer in addition to the personal suffering that comes in all wars. For the US to impose its own political agenda by forcing other countries to abide by its sanctions is unjust economic terrorism plain and simple.

Here are some of my thoughts on Aleppo:

Aleppo is an astonishing city truly. It’s known for being the oldest, continuously inhabited city in the world and Damascus is the oldest continuously inhabited capital city. 500 years ago is recent history! I remember talking with a shopkeeper in Damascus who was showing me art objects that were hundreds of years old. “Beautiful antiques!” said I. He laughed, “No these aren’t antiques, for Syrians to call something an antique it must be from ancient times.” I love the long memories of Syrians I’ve spoken with. Many times I’ve felt I sat in on a 400 level university course just listening to hours-long accounts of history and culture.

Syrian friends please correct me where I’m wrong, but from what I understand, while Damascus is the political and mercantile capital of Syria, Aleppo has been in many respects the cultural, industrial, and economic capital. Music and cuisine are two examples of cultural areas people have shared about many times hailing Aleppo as King.

As for its inventiveness and industry, Aleppo, or Halab as it’s called in Syria, has been the undisputed sovereign not just in Syria but the whole Middle East. From small factories owned and operated by families for generations to large scale modern industrial compounds, factories were producing everything from medicines to automobiles (cars are being manufactured again in Syria now). Aleppo’s manufacturing was famous for its quality and quantity of output. Thousands and thousands of factories there were responsible for the lion’s share of Syria’s GDP.

I gather through multiple conversations that Aleppians had achieved to great extent, that rare and desirable balance between being successful in working hard and smart, while not losing sight of what is truly precious in life: spending time with family and friends, listening to good music, enjoying carefully and lovingly prepared delicious meals together, etc. I know it must often sound like I’m describing Syria as some kind of utopia but that would be inaccurate and misleading. There are many serious issues and problems there and Syrians will burn the ears right off your head with their open and honest criticisms and concerns. But for all that there is this core of the admirable and genuine, palpable expressions of what I can only describe as goodness that is so compelling and magical that many of its visitors like me weep when it’s time to leave and ache always to return.

As I mentioned above, even before the violence was initiated by western-backed armed groups in 2011, sanctions made doing business difficult. Of course, after the US and its allies decided to bring death and destruction to Syria – oops, I mean “freedom and democracy” – using terrorist proxy armies and bombs, Aleppo was a primary target.

Early on in the war, the US and allies’ sponsored proxy armies took over much of the city and set about to systematically destroy Aleppo’s industry. Turkey (with the full blessing of the US) literally stole many thousands of factories by having the mercenary forces loot the equipment and smuggle it over the border; then they would destroy and burn the factory buildings in a scorched earth rampage. Almost overnight Syria’s economy was devastated. That was in addition to the terror and killings inflicted on the people there by the “brave freedom fighters”. Over 10,000 civilians have been murdered over the years by the “rebels” incessant mortar attacks, hell cannons, car bombs, suicide bombs, as victims of kidnappings, exploding bullets, and yes, chlorine gas attacks never mentioned by the western governments and media so intent on promoting terrorist proxies as “the good guys”.

Those proxy armies were defeated in December of 2016 as the US and other western countries’ governments and media were screaming that “Aleppo is falling!”

But it didn’t fall – it was liberated. And finally the people of Aleppo could breathe again and start to focus on rebuilding their lives and city though they are still not entirely safe. Nearby Idlib province is ruled by terrorist gangs – al Qaeda being the strongest group. Tens of thousands of battle-experienced, armed and desperate fighters hold it and that terrorist stronghold must be defeated for Syrians to truly be safe. Turkey holds positions in Idlib and in some areas across the northern border, is still supporting terrorists, and it must be forced to withdraw. The US and its illegal malignant coalition as well. President Trump is 100% correct to pull US troops out immediately – and completely meaning including not just troops but commanders, private contractor mercenaries, CIA operatives, and our weapons. The Kurds who believed our lies and promises of protection will negotiate with Damascus – are already – and will become a part of Syria again. The last remaining illegal alien nation squatting on Syrian land, Israel on Syria’s Golan Heights, must also be forced to leave.

It breaks my heart to think of what Aleppo would be right now had the US and its allies not so greedily and mercilessly tried to seize control of strong, independent Syria that refused to submit to domination by the “leaders of the free world”. But Halab, the city of Aleppo, has seen terrible damage before in wars like the Crusades as well as devastating earthquakes (two horrific ones occurred in 1138 and 1822) and they will rebuild regardless of the challenges facing them.