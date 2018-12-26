Another crime against humanity and a dangerous threat of civil aviation is again repeated by the Zionist state with impunity no thanks to the absolute support and protection they receive from the regime of the USA, especially under Trump.

This was revealed by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

This latest aggression didn’t raise those same voices who cried about four useless tunnels between south of Lebanon and north of Palestine occupied by Israel.

Nothing heard from IATA or the European commission for civil aviation, they’re silent and deaf when it comes to crimes committed by Israel, but they fill the world with their screams when anybody else is even accused of any violation.

On September 18, this year, Israel committed a similar crime but from behind a Russian command and control plane approaching the Hmeimim airport in Latakkia resulting of the destroying of the Russian plane and the killing of all its expert crew. The crime caused tensions between Israel and the Russian Federation which in turn decided to deliver to Syria the long awaited S300: State Sponsors of Terror Bomb Latakia, Tartous & Hama Syria & https://www.syrianews.cc/russian-plane-shot-down-after-israel-use-it-as-a-human-shield-during-attack-on-syria/