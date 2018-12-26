Moscow, SANA – Russia said that the Israeli attack on Syria is a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty and the UNSC resolutions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement clarifying that the Israeli attack took place by covering it with civil airplanes heading to Damascus and Beirut airports, expressing Moscow’s worry over the attack and the way it was carried out besides the violation of the international resolutions including Resolution No. 1701.

On Tuesday, the Syrian air defences confronted hostile missiles launched by the Israeli warplanes from over the Lebanese territories and downed most of them before reaching their targets , affirming that the damages of the aggression were limited to ammunition warehouse and the injury of three soldiers.

Rasha Milhem

