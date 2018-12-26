by Janice Kortkamp

“What about The Kurds?? We can’t abandon our only true allies in Syria!!” 😱 So goes the latest American fake narrative about the war in Syria.

It’s a good thing for the US’ military/intelligence/industrial complex that Americans generally, I’m sorry to say, have the long-term memory capacity of gnats.

Truth is, the history of American administrations using, abusing, and betraying Kurd groups and opportunists goes waaay back, many decades, to the 1970’s. Here’s the sad tale of how the 40 year “carrot and stick (it up your you-know-where)” shtick has gone, with “We promise to support you and protect you to make a state of your own” as the carrot, and the “Well, we didn’t really mean forever and sorry your people just got massacred” stick.

In Iraq, in the mid-1970’s the US got the Kurds to rise up against the then government of Iraq. Then abandoned them and the Iraqi Army went after the rebels and killed thousands.

Again in Iraq in the late 80’s, Kurd groups rose up against Saddam Hussein (who was “our guy” in those days). Now “our guy” Saddam put down their rebellion including using chemical weapons. Keep in mind that CIA files prove the US helped Saddam launch some of the worst chemical weapons attacks in history against Iran under President Ronald Reagan.

In 1991, after the Gulf War and our honeymoon with “our guy” Saddam was over, President George HW Bush called on the people of Iraq to rise up against their dictator (formerly “our guy”). The US had military forces in Iraq at the time. The Kurds did exactly that. The US helped them not one little bit and again thousands were killed.

It goes on and on. President Clinton supplied Turkey with $15 billion of weapons – which the Turks then used to destroy thousands of Kurdish villages sending about 2 million Kurds out of Turkey as refugees.

There’s more but you get the idea. Feel free to Google it – you’ll see what I’m saying is true.

It is no coincidence that Israel has also been seducing Kurd groups. Why? Because the lands with large populations of Kurds also tend to be oil-rich. Israel wants the oil. Period. Israel couldn’t care less how many people get massacred for something they want. Same is sadly true for the US. After one betrayal led to a massacre of Kurdish former allies, Henry Kissinger when asked to justify it by the House Intelligence Committee said flatly, “Covert action should not be confused with missionary work.”

Now, in Syria when you talk about “The Kurds” you have to define who it is you’re talking about. The population of ethnic Kurds in Syria is diverse in location, religious traditions, ideologies, alliances, and goals. Are you talking about the Kurds who are loyal to Syria and some fight in the Syrian Army? Are you referring to the Kurds who just want to survive the war and not get killed by Turkey or ISIS? Nope – those Kurds don’t exist in the minds of the US government and media. The Kurds who do exist in the “news” stories now have been working with the US and are what I (and many others) call “separatists”, a few groups who again fell for the old and tired US line of “Trust us! We will protect you and help you gain your very own country here in Syria.” Well, we didn’t protect the Kurds in Afrin now did we when Turkey invaded Syria and started killing Kurds in that area.

In other words, I’m sorry to sound callous, but those Kurd groups made their bed. In fact, some Kurdish militias have similar viewpoints as ISIS and even contain some former ISIS commanders and fighters. They have been working on ethnically cleansing areas under their control.

Syria is the home of many different ethnic groups, many religions, many family groups or tribes. Under both Hafez and Bashar al-Assad the focus has been for people in Syria to be Syrians first.The US and allies, particularly the UK, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have been working towards breaking united Syria into small, weak sectarian/ethnic states. The old “divide and conquer” shtick.

Syria does not want their people massacred and if the Kurd separatists who formerly got suckered in by the US will negotiate with the government in Damascus to agree to reintegrate into Syria then, I believe, they will be protected. If they refuse to accept the fact that they have no more claim to an independent state within Syria than any other of the many ethnic groups then it’s anyone’s guess what will happen.

Bottom line is that the US is in Syria 100% illegally. We’re not there fighting ISIS, we are there because we’ve wanted to: 1) try to take over Syria because Israel and Saudi Arabia wanted us to using terrorist, mercenary proxy armies and 2) when that failed we wanted to split the country up and the Kurd separatists were the ones willing to listen to our false promises, take our bribes and receive our historically short-lived support. The US needs to get out and leave Syria – and the Kurd situation – to its legitimate government and its allies. We’ve brought nothing but death, destruction and chaos.

This is my personal opinion. Thanks for reading.